ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 5,137 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. 748,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,225. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

