Siacoin (SC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.83 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $410.09 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,875.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.35 or 0.00722108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00123645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00059070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00205733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00091249 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,300,345,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,274,418,639 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

