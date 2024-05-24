ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,933 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 557.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 248,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,737. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.