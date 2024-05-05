Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.63.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.46.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. In related news, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

