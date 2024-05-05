Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$335.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$340.00 to C$335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$319.31.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$264.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$288.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$276.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$225.86 and a twelve month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5265983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

