Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $240.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 93.45% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.01. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.19.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.
