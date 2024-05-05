Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

LDOS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.17.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $141.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

