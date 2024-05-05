Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$430.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$444.50 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.21%.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance
ESI opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.32. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$3.78.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
