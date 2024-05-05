Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$430.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$444.50 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

ESI opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.32. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.18.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

