Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.94. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 957,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 141,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

