Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Reduced by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $288.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,167. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $329.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,976 shares of company stock valued at $27,268,201 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

