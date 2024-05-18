Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Mama’s Creations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth $4,664,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Mama’s Creations Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MAMA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 342,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,882. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $252.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.04. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $7.02.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

