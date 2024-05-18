Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $21,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 target price (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $902.13.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock worth $13,518,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $888.56. 319,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,171. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $956.17. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $872.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

