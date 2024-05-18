Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Inter Parfums worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.7 %

IPAR traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $124.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.70. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.71 and a 1 year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.12%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

