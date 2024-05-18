Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYXH

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NYXH opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.48%. On average, analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.