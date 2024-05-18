Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 710,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after buying an additional 367,759 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after buying an additional 364,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,046,000 after buying an additional 352,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,163. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

