Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,934 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Old Republic International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 436,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,270,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.9 %

Old Republic International stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.