Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of East West Bancorp worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after purchasing an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after buying an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,675,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 83.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 863,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,521,000 after acquiring an additional 391,702 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 392.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 453,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after acquiring an additional 361,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,508 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 395,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,101. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

