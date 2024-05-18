Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,786. CDW Co. has a one year low of $167.57 and a one year high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.85 and a 200 day moving average of $230.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

