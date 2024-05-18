Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $575,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,219,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

