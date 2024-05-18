Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 262 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,053 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,518 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.02. The stock had a trading volume of 894,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $299.14.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
