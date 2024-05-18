Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 262 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total transaction of $1,784,225.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,053 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,518 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.02. The stock had a trading volume of 894,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $299.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

