Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73,970 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 178,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,764. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $109.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,748. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Itron from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

