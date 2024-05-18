Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 142,746 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 903.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,746 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,143,000 after acquiring an additional 477,493 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,637,000 after acquiring an additional 86,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 41.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,364,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 698,322 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. 1,343,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

