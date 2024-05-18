Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,044 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,351,626 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 301,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 78,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. 2,176,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,061. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

