Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,556 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $492,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,364,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $489,178,000 after buying an additional 293,464 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

