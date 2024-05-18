Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

