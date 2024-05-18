Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.21. The stock had a trading volume of 170,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,739. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

