International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stake Decreased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $4,137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in International Seaways by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in International Seaways by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 161,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at $392,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,693 shares of company stock worth $4,183,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 305,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,757. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $63.80.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

