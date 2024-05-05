LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.42.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.00.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in LendingClub by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

