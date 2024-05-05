Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.92.

Several research firms recently commented on IMCR. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. Immunocore has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Immunocore by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

