ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.67.

Get ThredUp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TDUP

ThredUp Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $195.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,113,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,607 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,783,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.