10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $592,806. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after buying an additional 4,565,400 shares during the period. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

