Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.98. 8,792,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,250. The company has a market cap of $903.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. Altice USA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

