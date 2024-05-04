Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 374,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,028. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after buying an additional 677,718 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,760,000 after purchasing an additional 153,530 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,446,000 after purchasing an additional 80,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 14.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 62,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

