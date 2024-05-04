Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41. Avista also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $37.30. 514,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,379. Avista has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

