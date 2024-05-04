ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,043,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $183.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.