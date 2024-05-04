1,457 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after purchasing an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Allstate by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after purchasing an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.95.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.