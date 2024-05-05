Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $50.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $97,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,371 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Halliburton by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $224,770,000 after buying an additional 962,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

