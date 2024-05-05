CNA Financial (CNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CNA Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNA opened at $44.40 on Friday. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

