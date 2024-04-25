Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 329.0 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Stock Performance
Shares of YNGFF remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday. Yangzijiang Financial has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.
About Yangzijiang Financial
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yangzijiang Financial
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Yangzijiang Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangzijiang Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.