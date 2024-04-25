WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the March 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

OTCMKTS WXXWY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 78,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.25.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.