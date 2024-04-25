WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the March 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance
OTCMKTS WXXWY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 78,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.25.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.