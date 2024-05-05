Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Matson Trading Up 3.9 %

MATX stock opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.97. Matson has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $122.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Matson will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

