Robert W. Baird Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $77.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in PayPal by 271.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

