Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

Novan has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $22,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

