SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

XBI traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $82.22. 14,307,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,733,762. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.