Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $3.60 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 334.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of XME traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $60.33. 5,024,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.24. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $63.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

