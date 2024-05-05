BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

