American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.18. 1,623,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.33. The company has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

