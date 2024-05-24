KOK (KOK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $92,932.38

KOK (KOK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. KOK has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $92,932.38 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,926.25 or 1.00073989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011491 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00107742 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00367455 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $125,926.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

