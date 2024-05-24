Elastos (ELA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $378,258.12

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $63.46 million and $378,258.12 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00004171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,547,037 coins and its circulating supply is 22,090,863 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

