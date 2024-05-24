Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $20.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,132 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $20,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,265,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,143. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.